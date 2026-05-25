Explained: Why Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid return announcement has been delayed

The primary reason for the hold-up is the sudden onset of political drama at the Bernabeu, according to Diario AS. Real Madrid are preparing for their first contested presidential election since 2006, with long-serving chief Florentino Perez set to be challenged by Enrique Riquelme. This internal power struggle has temporarily shifted the focus away from the dugout as Perez focuses on securing his mandate before finalising major leadership changes.

Mourinho is said to be following the election closely and remains convinced that Perez will emerge victorious. There is even a possibility that the president could use the two-year contract offered to the Portuguese tactician as a key pillar of his campaign strategy. For now, the Benfica boss must wait for the ballot boxes to close before he can officially put pen to paper.



