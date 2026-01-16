Explained: How Casemiro can automatically earn new Man Utd contract as details of clause emerge

Brazil international Casemiro had been a key player under Ruben Amorim this season and has largely started whenever available for the Red Devils, starting 18 Premier League games this term and only finding himself coming off the bench once, in the 3-0 defeat at Manchester City in September.

He has also served two one-match suspensions in the Premier League, while he did not start in either of United’s cup matches this term as they were dumped out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup at the first hurdle by Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town respectively.

Due to United’s lack of European involvement, Casemiro will face a challenge to reach the required number of starts to earn his automatic contract extension, though it is still possible for him to achieve it.