Explained: Why ‘famous retired player’ jibe wasn’t a dig at Jesse Lingard as ex-Man Utd star is told he can be a ‘success’ in K-League despite undergoing surgery on knee injury
Jesse Lingard has been told the “famous retired player” jibe aimed in his direction by FC Seoul’s coach was meant to be motivational, not an insult.
- Former England star now in South Korea
- Struggled to make the desired impact
- Boasts support of fans & coaches