'I expected to get more points' - Ruud van Nistelrooy highlights 'clear difference in quality' as Leicester boss explains dismal record following Foxes relegation
Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has admitted that he 'expected' more points this season as the Foxes get relegated from the Premier League.
- Leicester City relegated from Premier League
- Van Nistelrooy joined Leicester in November
- Opens up on the disappointment of relegation