Ex-Premier League referee Mike Dean sparks outrage after admitting he played secret in-game challenges

Speaking on Jamie Vardy’s podcast this week, Dean revealed that he engaged in secret challenges during his 22-year career as a top-flight official. According to The Guardian, the refereeing organisation Pro Ref are puzzled by the claims.

Dean stated: "We used to say, ‘We’ll kick off now. Right, see how long we can go without blowing a whistle.’ I’ve done that a few times in the Premier League, before VAR obviously – [I] went 20, 25 minutes without blowing a whistle." He added: "I used to do another thing. I used to stand in the centre circle – see how long I could stay in the centre circle before I had to leave. That was just me joking about. I got about 15 minutes once."