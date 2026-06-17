Ex-Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in line for shock return to English football management

Ipswich Town are considering a bold move for Solskjaer, according to BBC, as they prepare for life back in the top flight. The Norwegian tactician has been out of the spotlight since leaving Besiktas last summer and is understood to be eager for a fresh challenge in England. Solskjaer previously spent three years at Old Trafford, famously leading the Red Devils to a second-place finish in the 2020-21 campaign.

The link to the Tractor Boys is particularly poignant after Kieran McKenna confirmed his departure from the club, just weeks after securing an immediate return to the Premier League. McKenna served as an assistant to Solskjaer during their time together at Manchester United, creating a direct lineage between the departing hero and the potential new arrival.



