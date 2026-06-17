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Ex-Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in line for shock return to English football management
Solskjaer eyed for Portman Road vacancy
Ipswich Town are considering a bold move for Solskjaer, according to BBC, as they prepare for life back in the top flight. The Norwegian tactician has been out of the spotlight since leaving Besiktas last summer and is understood to be eager for a fresh challenge in England. Solskjaer previously spent three years at Old Trafford, famously leading the Red Devils to a second-place finish in the 2020-21 campaign.
The link to the Tractor Boys is particularly poignant after Kieran McKenna confirmed his departure from the club, just weeks after securing an immediate return to the Premier League. McKenna served as an assistant to Solskjaer during their time together at Manchester United, creating a direct lineage between the departing hero and the potential new arrival.
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O'Neil also in the frame
While Solskjaer is a headline-grabbing name, he isn't the only candidate being discussed by the Ipswich hierarchy. Gary O'Neil, currently in charge at Strasbourg, is also under serious consideration. O'Neil has earned a strong reputation in management following his spells at Bournemouth and Wolves, and he already has a working relationship with Ipswich chief executive Mark Ashton from their time at Bristol City.
Strasbourg are reportedly keen to keep hold of O'Neil, who moved to the French side in January, but the lure of a Premier League return with Ipswich could prove difficult to turn down. The club’s decision-makers are keen to appoint a manager who can maintain the momentum built over the last few seasons.
The hunt for McKenna's successor
The vacancy at Portman Road comes as a massive blow to the club’s supporters, who had hoped McKenna would lead them in their return to the top-flight football. The 40-year-old decided to step down despite the achievements he overseen at the club. Although there were heavy links to the Fulham job, McKenna has clarified that his exit is motivated by a desire to recharge.
In his departing statement, McKenna said: "I feel this is the right time for me to step aside. I do so with great pride at the incredible progress we have made and with huge hope and optimism for the future of the club." His departure leaves a significant void, as he was responsible for taking the team from the depths of League One back to the promised land of the top division.
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Solskjaer's path back to the top
For Solskjaer, this represents a major opportunity to prove his credentials away from the intense scrutiny of Manchester United. After leaving the Red Devils in 2021, he took a hiatus before his brief stint in Turkey. Interestingly, he was reportedly considered for a return to Old Trafford last season but was ultimately overlooked in favour of Michael Carrick as the club sought a fresh direction.
Ipswich represents a different challenge altogether. The club became the first since Southampton in 2012 to secure consecutive promotions from the third tier to the Premier League under McKenna's guidance, and the expectations will be high. Whether it is Solskjaer or O'Neil who takes the reins, they will be inheriting a squad that has already shown it knows how to win under the highest pressure.