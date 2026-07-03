Ex-Man City star Riyad Mahrez announces international retirement after Algeria's World Cup exit

Mahrez announced his decision while speaking to beIN SPORTS following Algeria's elimination. The winger said the World Cup defeat marked the end of his international journey after more than a decade representing his country.

"It's my last appearance even with the national team. It was my last game," Mahrez admitted.

The former Manchester City star leaves the Algeria setup with 119 caps, bringing to an end a career in which he became one of the country's most influential players.







