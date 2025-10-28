Getty Images Sport
Ex-Italy and Napoli boss ready to step into Juventus hotseat as talks begin after Igor Tudor sacking
Juventus move swiftly after Tudor dismissal
Juventus have wasted no time in identifying a successor following the sacking of Igor Tudor on Monday. The Croatian's reign came to an abrupt end after an eight-game winless run culminated in a 1-0 defeat to Lazio, leaving the club’s leadership with little choice but to act. Tudor, who replaced Thiago Motta in March, had initially secured Champions League qualification and earned a contract extension until 2028, but his side’s poor start to the new season proved costly.
Massimo Brambilla, coach of Juve’s Next Gen side, will take charge on an interim basis for the Serie A midweek clash against Udinese. However, the club are determined to secure a long-term solution quickly, and all signs point to Spalletti emerging as the frontrunner to take the job.
According to Calciomercato, the former Napoli and Italy boss is understood to be open to returning to club management after stepping down from the national team earlier this year. With his proven track record in Italian football and tactical pedigree, Spalletti’s profile fits Juventus’ desire to rebuild stability and identity after years of managerial turnover.
Spalletti emerges as Juventus’ top target
According to reports, the Bianconeri have already made initial contact with Spalletti’s camp. Talks have reportedly begun through an intermediary, with the club receiving positive feedback from the 66-year-old, who is said to be “open and enthusiastic” about the idea of taking over in Turin. Juve have proposed an initial six-month contract with an option to extend, potentially linked to Champions League qualification. Spalletti, meanwhile, is believed to prefer a longer deal of around 18 months but remains flexible as discussions continue.
Having guided Napoli to their first Scudetto in over three decades during the 2022-23 season, Spalletti’s reputation as one of Serie A’s most tactically astute managers remains strong. His work with younger players and attacking philosophy align with Juventus’ recent attempts to refresh their squad under sporting director Damien Comolli.
Spalletti’s experience with Roma, Inter, and Napoli adds weight to his candidacy, while his brief but turbulent spell with the national team ending after Italy’s early Euro 2024 exit means he is eager to prove himself once more at club level.
Juventus’ managerial shortlist: Mancini, De Rossi, Xavi and more
While the former Azzurri manager remains the leading candidate, the Old Lady are also exploring several alternatives as they evaluate both sporting and financial options. Roberto Mancini, another high-profile Italian coach and former Italy boss, is one of the names on the club’s radar. Although currently out of work, Mancini’s salary demands and recent departure from Italy’s national setup could complicate negotiations.
Another potential candidate is Raffaele Palladino, a former Juventus player and free agent following his spell at Fiorentina. The 41-year-old has been endorsed by sporting consultant Francesco Modesto, who previously worked with him at Monza. Palladino would represent a more financially sustainable choice compared to Spalletti, especially with the club still paying off Thiago Motta’s contract, which runs until 2027.
According to La Repubblica, the Serie A giants are also keeping tabs on Daniele De Rossi, Xavi Hernandez and Edin Terzic as part of a broader contingency plan. However, sources close to the club insist that Spalletti remains the clear favourite, with talks described as “progressing positively.”
Spalletti appointment could be sealed soon
Juventus’ immediate focus will be on steadying results under interim boss Brambilla while negotiations with Spalletti advance behind the scenes. The Bianconeri face Udinese in midweek before taking on Cremonese in Serie A and Sporting CP in the Champions League - two crucial fixtures that could shape the timing of the new coach’s arrival.
The club’s hierarchy are pushing for a swift agreement, ideally finalising Spalletti’s appointment before the big clash against Sporting. Talks are said to be progressing positively, with both sides eager to reach common ground on contract terms and duration.
For Juve, the move would mark the beginning of yet another rebuild but one guided by a proven Serie A winner whose tactical acumen and leadership could reignite their domestic and continental ambitions. For Spalletti, it represents a chance at redemption and a return to the elite stage after a challenging summer with Italy.
