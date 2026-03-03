Ex-Inter star's agent addresses claim striker wants to quit current club to fight for Iran amid conflict with USA & Israel

In a firm statement designed to end the growing uncertainty surrounding the 33-year-old’s future, Pastorello insisted that the reports were entirely baseless. The Italian agent highlighted that the quotes and intentions being attributed to the Olympiakos star did not align with the player's actual professional commitments or current mindset. By addressing the situation directly via Instagram, the representative aimed to reassure supporters in Greece that the clinical finisher remains a core part of the squad currently competing at the top of the Super League table.

The full statement from Pastorello read: "In the last hours, statements attributed to Mehdi Taremi have been circulating that do not reflect the reality of the situation. The player is completely focused on his work, in Athens, and on his professional path, with commitment and determination. In a delicate period like this, it is important to avoid interpretations out of context or inaccurate reconstructions. We rely on everyone's sense of responsibility and respect."