Ex-Inter & Stoke star Marko Arnautovic among the goals as Austria see off Jordan to win first World Cup game in 28 years

In what was their first appearance on the world stage since 1998, Austria wasted little time in making their presence felt. The nerves of a nearly three-decade wait were swept away in the 20th minute thanks to a moment of pure quality from Romano Schmid.

The midfielder unleashed a thunderbolt that left the Jordan goalkeeper with no chance, handing Ralf Rangnick's side a deserved early lead. Austria dominated possession for much of the first half, controlling 62% of the ball as they looked to stifle any hopes of a fairy-tale start for the World Cup newcomers.