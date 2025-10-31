Ex-Chelsea & Liverpool striker reveals he wanted to sue former club as they did not feed him during horror spell

In an explosive interview with The Times, Borini didn’t hold back as he detailed the emotional and physical toll of his final months in Italy.

"People close to me know how difficult it was because it was a very a strict position taken by the director before even meeting me," he confessed. "He decided that I wasn't right, I wasn't this, I wasn't that, I was a problem in the dressing room, when in reality, I was the dressing room.

"I was keeping them together in the hard times because it's my experience that brings me to do that, and I can do the same here. I was ready to sue the club. I had every paper to sue the club because they can't make me train on my own different times, no food, no involvement with the team, all these little things. So I was very, very, very troubled. I spoke with a friend of mine who was in Sampdoria and lived the same situation, and he said, 'I'm feeling like I'm healing by being away'. And I text him yesterday, and said, 'I'm starting to feel those feelings again'. Because it's a long process."