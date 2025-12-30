Ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri undergoes heart surgery as current club Lazio issue official update on his condition

The ex-Chelsea boss has been diagnosed with a disorder that can affect the heart's rhythm, and required a minor surgical intervention. Lazio have issued a detailed update on their manager's condition.

They said in a statement: “SS Lazio announces that coach Maurizio Sarri, following a diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, underwent transcatheter ablation surgery using PFA technology at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic.

“The surgery, performed by Professor Andrea Natale, an international pioneer with over thirty years of experience in treating this condition, was successful.

“The SS Lazio team doctor, Dr. Italo Leo, was present at the event.

“The coach will resume regular management of the team in the next few days.

“SS Lazio and the Coach thank the Policlinico Tor Vergata and Professor Natale’s team for their high level of professionalism and the quality of care they provide to all patients every day.”