Ex-Barcelona defender takes over as new Mexico boss as Javier Aguirre leaves after England defeat

Marquez has officially assumed control of the Mexico squad following the conclusion of Aguirre's tenure. The managerial change was triggered automatically after Mexico suffered a 3-2 defeat to England in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday. The match marked the end of the road for the co-hosts.

Aguirre accepted the job knowing his reign would end after the home tournament, acting as a mentor for his assistant.

Marquez brings vast experience to the role, having enjoyed a stellar club career that included spells at Atlas, Monaco, Barcelona, New York Red Bulls, Leon and Hellas Verona before hanging up his boots.