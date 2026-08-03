Ex-Arsenal star says signing Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior would send a 'statement' to Premier League rivals

Wilshere has spoken enthusiastically about the club's potential move for Newcastle United midfielder Guimaraes. The 28-year-old Brazilian has become a primary target for the Gunners as they look to bolster their engine room.

The former England international suggested that the addition of the Magpies' star would complement the existing squad perfectly, particularly alongside the ever-present Declan Rice.

Discussing the prospect of the transfer on Sky Sports News, Wilshere said: "The one thing that I don’t see changing is Declan Rice. Whenever the team played well last year, he was a big part of that. He needs a rest now, he’s had a lot going on in the summer of course, but to add quality… Bruno is a player that I really enjoy watching. With Mikel’s coaching and how he’ll try and shape the way he plays, plus the quality that he already has, I think it would be a top signing if they managed to get it done."

While some reports suggest a deal is close, others indicate that Newcastle are holding out for a substantial fee after Guimaraes informed the club of his desire to join the Emirates project.



