'This is why everyone hates VAR' - Fans flummoxed as Arsenal goal against Chelsea stands despite Viktor Gyokeres 'offside' 24 hours after Man City had effort ruled out for identical Erling Haaland infringement
Arsenal's opening goal against Chelsea allowed to stand
Arsenal made the best possible start to the first leg as White headed in from a corner in the seventh minute, with Sanchez attempting to clear the cross and getting nowhere near it. Replays showed Gyokeres tussling with Guiu, who was placed on the line and potentially ready to clear the danger.
The incident was checked by video assistant referee Jarred Gillett before on-field official Simon Hooper signalled that the goal would stand. It was eerily similar to a passage of play from City's trip to Newcastle on Tuesday evening. Antoine Semenyo thought he had scored his second goal of the night, but Haaland was standing in an offside position and was adjudged to impacting Malick Thiaw's ability to clear the ball, with referee Chris Kavanagh explaining: "After review, Manchester City number nine is in an offside position and impacts the ability of the defender. Final decision offside."
Fans question difference from Haaland infringement against Newcastle
Viewers were quick to voice their frustrations with the decision, sighting the inconsistencies in decisions from one day to the next.
@youngy_315 wrote: "Surely Gyokeres is offside there and blocking Guiu based on that w**k decision VAR made to disallow Semenyo's 2nd goal last night?! This is why everyone hates VAR, because it is so inconsistent for teams who aren't Arsenal and Liverpool."
@BigBearKentlaar said: "There is so little between Haaland’s offside last night and Gyokeres tonight. 24 hours later one is given though. VAR makes zero sense to fans."
@DermotThfc added: "If City’s goal was disallowed yesterday, then Gyokores is offside there. but of course it’s Arsenal so they’ll give it."
@only_himorthy said: "How's that not an offside on Gyokeres? He's in an offside position and interferes with play coz he blocks Guiu from clearing it or getting to it?"
@TheWilkMaid wrote: "If Haaland was offside yesterday, that HAS to be offside from Gyokeres! The defender was clearly occupied by him. Mad decision. No consistency whatsoever."
Hasselbaink and Redknapp comment on incident
Pundits Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Jamie Redknapp took a look at the incident at half-time on Sky Sports with host Mark Chapman, with both agreeing it was right for the goal to be given and bemoaning the time VAR can take to reach a final decision.
Hasselbaink said: "For me it's not offside. It's well worked from Arsenal, well done. We all spoke about it before the game that they are strong in their set-pieces - and he's [Guiu] not looking at the ball."
Redknapp added: "Thank goodness. Otherwise they would have had to give all the supporters in here a duvet while they wait for it to decide. You can't."
Gunners take command of Carabao Cup semi-final
It turned out to be a cracking first leg with five goals scored at Stamford Bridge. Gyokeres made it 2-0 when he capitalised on another mistake from goalkeeper Sanchez, but substitute Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a goal either side of Martin Zubimendi's effort to ensure the Blues can take some hope into the second leg at the Emirates Stadium, which takes place on Tuesday, February 3.
If Arsenal were to finish the job back at home and reach the final, they would likely set up a meeting with City, who are firm favourites to eliminate Newcastle after Tuesday's 2-0 victory at St James' Park. Goals from Semenyo and Rayan Cherki - the latter striking in the 98th minute - helped Pep Guardiola's side seize the initiative in their tie.
