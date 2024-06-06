England's elegance to France's chic efforts: Every Euro 2024 home and away kit - ranked

There's set to be a real mixed bag of strips on show in Germany this summer - but which are the best, and which should never have been signed off on?

The Euros aren't just the pinnacle of international competition on the continent. The tournament also acts as a sporting fashion show, as the world's largest kit manufacturers look to outdo one another on the grandest stage.

Down the years, there's been countless examples of iconic kits cementing their legacies at the Euros. From France's shimmering adidas strip in 1980, to Belgium's timeless diamonds in 1984, and from West Germany's groovy waves in 1988 to Croatia's endless check in 1996.

There's been plenty of modern classics gracing the scene in more recent years too. The question is, are there any kits from the 2024 crop that also look set to go down in history? GOAL has painstakingly analysed all 24 teams' home and away offerings to find out...