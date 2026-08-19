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Everton CEO confirms contact with Jack Grealish as Manchester City future remains uncertain
Kinnear confirms ongoing Grealish dialogue
Kinnear has sparked fresh speculation regarding a potential return for Grealish, admitting that the Toffees have maintained their relationship with the 30-year-old. Grealish spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Goodison Park, where he appeared to rediscover his form before a significant injury halted his progress. Despite returning to City for the new season, the bond between the player and the Merseyside club remains notably strong following his decision to undergo his recovery program at Everton's facilities rather than returning to Eastlands immediately.
"Jack is a player we've remained in contact with," Kinnear told BBC Radio Merseyside. "It was no secret that he decided to have his rehabilitation done here for the remainder of last season when he didn't have to do that. He's a player who's fallen in love with the right shade of blue but ultimately he's a Manchester City player at the moment and we need to respect that. The most important thing is he's back. He had a very serious injury, he's worked really hard to get back from that."
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Maresca leaves door open for City exits
The arrival of Maresca has introduced a new dynamic to Grealish’s career at the Etihad Stadium. Grealish was utilised as a second-half substitute during City’s recent Community Shield defeat against Arsenal, signaling that he is still part of the first-team plans, yet Maresca has been clear that squad places must be earned through daily application. With the transfer window still open, the Italian coach has refused to rule out further departures from the squad as he shapes the team for his debut season in Manchester.
Addressing the winger's performance and his long-term prospects at the club, Maresca provided an honest assessment of the current state of play. "Jack was inside when we were 2-0 down so the game already became complicated after that, but overall I think Jack was good. The ones that are still here and want to work every day and if they deserve they're going to get minutes. At the moment the transfer window is open and we will see what happens."
A look back at Grealish’s Merseyside impact
Before his season was derailed by a foot injury in January, Grealish had become a central figure in Sean Dyche’s attacking setup. The former Aston Villa man registered two goals and six assists in 22 appearances, providing the creative spark that Everton had often lacked in previous campaigns. His technical ability and experience were seen as vital components in the club's tactical evolution.
Grealish’s career at Man City has been one of high-profile success followed by periods of frustration. Since his landmark £100 million move from Villa Park in 2021, he has made 158 appearances and scored 17 goals, helping the club secure three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the Champions League. However, finding consistent starts under the previous regime and now under Maresca has proven challenging.
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Everton's right-back search continues
Beyond the speculation surrounding Grealish, Kinnear also addressed the club’s pressing need for defensive reinforcements. Everton are currently without a recognized specialist right-back following the departure of club legend Seamus Coleman. Despite links to Fulham’s Timothy Castagne and Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz, the Toffees have yet to pull the trigger on a new signing. This leaves David Moyes in a difficult position as he prepares for the season opener against Palace on Saturday, with Nathan Patterson currently out of favour and midfielders often filling the void.
"We won't have a right-back for Palace but it's important we have the number one right-back we wanted when the window closes," Kinnear said.
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