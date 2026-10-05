Everton & England star Jordan Pickford set for court appearance after 50mph police chase in £165k Lamborghini

Pickford is facing legal action after being caught in a police chase while driving his £165,000 Lamborghini Urus. The incident took place in Knutsford, Cheshire, on April 14, just days before the Three Lions' goalkeeper was scheduled to feature in a crucial Merseyside derby against Liverpool. Local authorities reported that Pickford’s driving forced other road users to take evasive action to avoid a serious accident.

PC Cecil Ricardo, an officer with the Cheshire Constabulary, witnessed the incident as he was leaving the local police station. According to his formal account, the blue performance 4x4, which features a personalised number plate, ignored road markings at a busy junction. The officer was forced to engage his emergency lights and sirens to pursue the vehicle after it accelerated away from the scene, leading to a short chase through the residential area.

In a written witness statement, as reported by The Sun, the officer detailed the specifics of the pursuit: "I then witnessed a blue Lamborghini Urus driving along Princess Street. It reached the junction with Toft Road, completely ignored the give way lines and pulled onto Toft Road causing two vehicles to slam on their brakes to avoid a collision. The Lamborghini then sped down Toft Road, Knutsford. I activated my emergency equipment, lights and sirens and attempted to catch up with the vehicle."