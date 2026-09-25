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Infantino under fire! Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A issue explosive joint statement attacking FIFA president
Leagues slam Infantino's leadership
In an unprecedented show of unity, the Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, and Serie A have released a blistering joint statement calling for fundamental reform at FIFA. The move comes in the immediate aftermath of Infantino's controversial 'FIFA Forward Enterprise' project - a plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors that was ultimately withdrawn due to overwhelming pressure. Beyond the aborted sell-off, this summer's World Cup was marred by several other high-profile disputes surrounding Infantino and the governing body, including the contentious decision to overturn the red card handed to USMNT forward Folarin Balogun.
Despite the collapse of his commercial proposal, Infantino has confirmed his intention to stand for re-election as FIFA president next year. The four major European leagues, however, believe the problems run much deeper than a single failed project. In their statement, they argued that 'The FIFA President has actively promoted abusive initiatives rather than protecting football from them,' highlighting a breakdown in trust between the governing body and the game's biggest stakeholders.
- AFP
Governance crisis and political interference
The joint statement from the four leagues was uncompromising in its assessment of the current state of world football's administration. 'In recent years, football's historic foundations have been threatened by a fundamental governance problem,' the leagues declared. They argued that even though the FFE project was scrapped, the institutional issues that allowed such a plan to be conceived remain a threat to the sport's integrity.
They further pushed for a total shift in how disciplinary and constitutional matters are handled at the highest level. 'The FIFA President has now acknowledged the need for reform, but considering superficial procedural changes in the wake of the FFE episode is not enough; a profound governance reform is essential to re-establish clear constitutional limits within FIFA and ensure, among other things, that individual disciplinary matters remain unequivocally protected from any political interference,' the statement continued.
End to unilateral expansionism
Beyond the failed investment project, the leagues expressed frustration over the ever-increasing demands placed on players and domestic calendars. They accused the governing body of 'relentless expansionism,' pointing to the ways in which FIFA 'unilaterally makes far-reaching decisions that directly affect us, such as expanding the International Match Calendar.' This friction has reached a boiling point as domestic schedules struggle to accommodate new international formats.
To combat this, the leagues are demanding the creation of a 'new governance structure' that gives clubs and players a seat at the table. This would involve the establishment of 'a permanent body representing key stakeholders, including national associations, leagues, clubs, and players from both men's and women's football,' which would 'receive full information regarding new initiatives and play a meaningful role in FIFA's decision-making process.'
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Transparency and the road to Morocco
The leagues are also pushing for much higher levels of transparency before any major changes are voted on in the future. They insisted that all future FIFA plans must be 'based on a clearly defined rationale, supporting data, and an independent assessment, all published before any decision is adopted.'
The timing of this explosive intervention is significant, with the next FIFA presidential elections scheduled for March at the FIFA Congress in Morocco. While Infantino remains the frontrunner, the organized opposition from Europe's elite leagues represents his most significant challenge yet.
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