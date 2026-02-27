Europa League last-16 draw: Aston Villa face Lille as Nottingham Forest tackle Midtjylland

Both Villa and Forest are previous winners of the European Cup, with the latter capturing that crown on two occasions under the legendary Brian Clough. Former glories could be rekindled in 2026.

The Villans dropped just three points en route to reaching the last 16, as they finished second in the league phase - level on points with Lyon. The table-topping French outfit have been paired with Celta Vigo at the next stage of the competition.

Forest, who are working under their fourth manager of the season in Vitor Pereira, lacked the consistency required to secure a top-eight finish. They did, however, battle beyond Fenerbahce and have already faced Midtjylland once this term - suffering a 3-2 defeat at the City Ground in their first European home game in three decades.

Elsewhere, Porto are fancied to go well and lock horns with Stuttgart in the last 16. Serie A giants Roma will also have their sights set on the ultimate prize, but face familiar opponents in the form of domestic rivals Bologna as they get their knockout campaign underway.

Real Betis, with ex-Manchester United winger Antony starring for them, face a couple of tough tests against Greek heavyweights Panathinaikos, Braga take on Ferencvaros and Freiburg will tackle Genk.