Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo & Lauren James among six Lionesses to be awarded MBEs - with Euro 2025 triumph recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List

FA Chair Debbie Hewitt MBE expressed immense pride regarding the latest group of recipients, reflecting on the profound cultural shift the players and coaching staff have inspired across the country. She said: “On behalf of everyone at the FA, I would like to congratulate Alessia, Chloe, Hannah, Jess, Lauren, Lee, Michelle and Sam for their thoroughly deserved MBEs.

"Last summer was a very special time with both the Lionesses and the men’s under 21s delivering back-to-back European success for the country. These Honours recognise not only the unforgettable performances by this group of women, but also their outstanding contributions off the pitch. They all embody what it is to be a Lioness; talented, courageous, and a burning desire to lift society and inspire a generation of fans.

"Lee deserves every credit for leading another group of talented young players and his dedicated staff to win at the highest level again. As well as developing and supporting the next generation of our elite male footballers, finding the way to win consistently is an incredible achievement.

"We remain profoundly grateful for the contributions of everyone involved in these four historic EURO victories from 2022 through to 2025. We would also like to commend the other members of the football family who have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours including David Dein, Lou Macari, Jason Land, Eleanor Guadella, Anthony Whelan, Michael Barnard, and Scott Rogers."