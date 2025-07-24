Ethan Nwaneri is ready to become Arsenal's new star boy - but what will wonderkid's role be following Gunners' summer spending spree?

The 18-year-old is set to play a new position at the Emirates Stadium after the club's busy transfer window

This is a busy time for anyone working in Arsenal's communications department. New sporting director Andrea Berta is securing signings at a pace almost unprecedented in the club's modern history, and the social media team must be remonstrating with higher-ups that there are only so many ways you can unveil a player online.

Arrivals and acquisitions aren't the only pieces of business that Berta has had to attend to, however. Having formally taken up his role on March 30, replacing former 'Invincible' Edu, he has also has to play a major role in tying players down to new contracts. Gabriel Magalhaes and Myles Lewis-Skelly have already committed their long-term futures to the Gunners, and Ethan Nwaneri is next in line.

After entering the last 12 months of his contract, there was concern in north London that Nwaneri would run down the remainder of his deal and look for a move away, but he is instead set to put pen to paper and extend his stay.

Nwaneri's talent is obvious to anyone who has watched him play, though what isn't as clear is how he fits into Mikel Arteta's setup. Even though the pathway to a starting role is a tricky one to navigate, there's plenty of reason to believe the 18-year-old can make a splash this coming season and beyond.