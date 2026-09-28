Barcelona on red alert as Estevao grows frustrated with Chelsea role under Xabi Alonso

Estevao is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of playing time at Chelsea this season. The Brazilian international has become a peripheral figure under manager Alonso, accumulating just 23 minutes across the first five Premier League fixtures.

His only starts of the campaign have come in the EFL Cup, leaving the 19-year-old feeling ignored and angry. After a debut season adapting to English football, the forward expected a larger role and greater continuity, but now views his immediate future with pessimism.