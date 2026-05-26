World Cup 2026 Mexico City Tickets Guide: Estadio Azteca schedule, best seats, group fixtures, World Cup opening match & more

Estadio Banorte will host a total of five matches at the 2026 World Cup, including the opening game of the tournament. It will also stage Mexico's final group stage match.

Located in Mexico City, Estadio Banorte, better known as Estadio Azteca, has witnessed countless historic matches and legendary players. Estadio Azteca remains the only stadium to have hosted two World Cup finals, in 1970 and 1986. The 1986 edition saw the legendary Diego Maradona score the infamous Hand of God goal at this very venue.

In 2026, Estadio Banorte is once again set to be one of the highlights of the tournament, becoming the only stadium to host three different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

If you are planning to visit this historic venue, this guide is for you. Whether you are a casual traveler or a diehard football fan, GOAL has all the information you need before visiting this iconic stadium.

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