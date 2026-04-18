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Erling Haaland warns Arsenal he's 'hungry for more' as Man City striker reveals how he's preparing for massive Premier League title clash
City rely on winning experience before Arsenal showdown
Manchester City head into a potentially decisive Premier League clash with Arsenal knowing victory could pave the way for sending them top of the table. Indeed, a win over Mikel Arteta’s side followed by three points against Burnley would place the champions firmly in control of the title race.
For Pep Guardiola’s team, this scenario is familiar territory. City have repeatedly surged late in the season during their recent dominance, and senior figures within the squad believe that experience could once again prove decisive. Although several new players have joined the club, the established leaders are part of the core group that has consistently delivered league titles, including Haaland, who is very optimistic that his team can once again cause a surprise at the end of the season and win the title.
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Haaland insists City expect to win trophies
Speaking ahead of the showdown, Haaland stressed that the club’s culture of success continues to shape the squad’s mentality. He also explained how he approaches high-pressure moments in the title run-in.
"Experience in terms of winning trophies? Yes," the Norwegian said. "We have a lot of new players and we still have a few who have been here for the past few years. City is a club that you should come to and win trophies. We won a trophy a few weeks ago which was a nice feeling. We have to build on that."
City keep calm while Arsenal face pressure
Arsenal’s mentality has been questioned after a dip in form, with the Gunners winning just one of their last five matches in all competitions. By contrast, City approach the closing stages of the campaign with confidence and clarity. Haaland believes keeping a calm mindset is crucial during a tense title race.
"For me, the mind and being in a good state of mind is really important," he added. "Now it is a huge game coming up. You should stay calm in your head and don’t think of too much, because that’s the worst thing that can happen."
"It’s to train good, it’s to prepare well tactically with the team and it is trying to be free in your mind. Don’t think too much, don’t overthink too much, think positively and try to get ready for the game mentally and physically. We have a final every single week now. The last game against Chelsea was an amazing game for us. We started a bit sloppy, but we finished really strong. We are doing good and we are hungry for more."
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City face defining run in the title race
The meeting with Arsenal represents one of the biggest tests of City’s season, with the outcome likely to shape the direction of the title race. Guardiola’s side have built momentum in recent weeks and will aim to carry that form into the decisive stretch of the campaign.
After the Arsenal clash, City quickly turn their attention to a trip to Burnley before navigating the final matches of the league season. With every fixture effectively a 'final', Haaland and his team-mates know that maintaining their focus could determine whether another Premier League trophy arrives at the Etihad.