Erling Haaland sparks major injury fears for Manchester City following tight Premier League win against Ipswich

Man City have been left sweating over Haaland after the forward picked up a late foot injury, according to reports from The Independent. The Norwegian international was instrumental in securing a 3-2 Premier League victory against Ipswich, netting a vital brace, taking his season tally to 12 goals across all competitions.

However, just moments before the final whistle, Haaland appeared to take a heavy knock after kicking the underside of Jack Clarke's boot. He was subsequently seen waving his arms in discomfort before limping heavily down the tunnel.