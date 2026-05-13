Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Florentino Perez dodges question on Man City star but hints at Galactico signing this summer

Speaking in an interview with LaSexta, Perez was directly pressed on the possibility of bringing the prolific striker to the Santiago Bernabeu. He opted to highlight his history of securing marquee additions. Addressing potential arrivals, he declared: "Well of course. There have always been signings, we have always signed the best. I have signed Figo, Kaka, Ronaldo 'The Phenomenon', Beckham... When there is a good one, I go for him."

When asked about the Norwegian specifically, Perez was much more evasive, adding: "Haaland? I do not give an opinion on that. It is a job for the sporting management, I do not get involved in the sporting management."