'Erling Haaland didn't want to go on vacation!' - Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak fires warning to rivals as he insists Pep Guardiola's side will 'come back strong' after worst season in nine years
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has warned the club's rivals that they are determined to compensate for their disappointing season.
- City determined to make up for poor campaign
- Khaldoon pleased with players' enthusiasm
- Admits squad overhaul should have begun sooner