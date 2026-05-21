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Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane: Who is the world’s best No.9? John Arne Riise explains why Man City & Norway superstar trumps prolific Bayern Munich & England frontman
Kane's record: Records broken with Spurs, England and Bayern
After making his breakthrough at Tottenham, record-breaking Kane went on to become Spurs’ all-time leading scorer as he registered 280 goals for the north London heavyweights. He now boasts a similar entry in the history books with England after finding the target on 78 occasions for the Three Lions.
Remarkable individual standards have been maintained since linking up with Bayern in 2023, with a 143-goal haul for the German giants delivering three Golden Boots and a couple of Bundesliga titles. Kane will be turning 33 this summer - in a World Cup year - but is showing no sign of slowing down.
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Haaland's record: Goals and trophies for club and country
While Kane is seemingly extending the peak of his career, Haaland is still heading towards that point. He has already achieved so much at the age of 25. Stunning showings at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund secured a £51 million ($69m) transfer to Manchester in 2022.
Haaland’s debut campaign with City delivered 52 goals as part of a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League-winning treble. He has become the fastest man to 100 efforts in the Premier League - requiring just 111 games in which to become a centurion - and boasts 162 strikes in total for the Blues through 198 appearances. He will also be on World Cup duty this summer after firing Norway to their first major tournament in more than two decades.
Haaland vs Kane: Who is the best No.9?
Asked to identify the best No.9 on the planet, Haaland’s fellow countryman and former Liverpool defender Riise - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Smooth Spins Online Casino - said: “I mean, Harry Kane's unbelievable. I feel like Harry Kane's more in that build-up as well. You can see in Bayern, he drops down a little bit, he has small passes, he links up. Then he scores goals as well, of course.
“But when it comes to proper No.9s in the box targets, I don't think there's anybody better than Erling Haaland. His pace, his fighting. You can see the way he walks, when he's on it, on the pitch, you can see he's strong.
“You see all the challenges he has with Gabriel and Arsenal. He's so powerful in the box, his movements in the box. He is, for me, the best one. Just give him the ball in the box and he will score.”
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Will Kane and Haaland celebrate Ballon d'Or wins at some point?
That has remained the case for Haaland and City in 2025-26, with the Norwegian frontman on course to claim his third Premier League boot - with the expectation being that he will go on to break a record held by Mohamed Salah and Thierry Henry by becoming the first man to land five top scorer gongs in the English top-flight.
He is tied to a remarkable contract at the Etihad Stadium that is due to run until 2034. If he gets anywhere close to honouring those terms, then Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goal record will fall under serious threat.
Kane appeared destined to chase down that mark at one stage, having risen to second on that list with 213 efforts to his name, but the path is now clear for Haaland to surge from 112 and beyond 260.
It has been suggested that Kane could return to England at some stage, as he is yet to extend his deal at the Allianz Arena, but there appear to be other challenges for him to embrace before considering a retracing of steps to his homeland.
What can be guaranteed is that Haaland and Kane will remain formidable forces in the final third of the field - as their exploits wow audiences across the globe - and both should stake serious claims to Ballon d’Or successes as they are recognised as two of the very best in the business.