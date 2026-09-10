‘Why go anywhere else?’ - Erling Haaland’s future at Man City addressed as Andy Cole dismisses ‘record’ targets for prolific Norwegian striker

Quizzed on how much longer Haaland will spend in Manchester, ex-City frontman Cole - who was speaking on behalf of Unibet Casino - told GOAL: “I think the only person who can answer is Haaland himself, how long he wants to stay in England.

“He's got a long-term contract at Manchester City. He sounds like he's really enjoying it. He sounds like he's got a big impact in the dressing room at Manchester City. And if you're enjoying your football, ultimately, why do you want to go anywhere else? But, like I said, you'd have to ask Haaland that question - where he’s at mentally, physically, and what he'd like to do moving forward.”

While Haaland has rewritten the history books, exploits of that kind do not dominate his thoughts. He is all about scoring goals, winning trophies and being the ultimate team player. Cole added on that mindset: “I'm an individual. Why do you care about records? Records are there to be broken.

“If you're concerned about records and things like that, I think that's a bit self-indulgent. Ultimately, it's about a team. Now, if your team get you in a position for you to break the record, you've got to thank your team-mates for giving you the opportunity to do just that. I can see why he's not fussed about those kind of things, because I was never fussed about those things.”