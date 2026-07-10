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Erling Haaland puts 'all the pressure on England' as on-fire forward downplays Norway's quarter-final chances
Haaland plays down Norway's chances
Haaland has attempted to shift the pressure onto England ahead of Norway's World Cup quarter-final in Miami, insisting Thomas Tuchel's side remain the favourites despite Norway's impressive campaign. The striker made the comments after Norway's victory over Brazil, stressing that his team still faces a difficult challenge. While Norway have exceeded expectations, Haaland believes the burden of expectation belongs firmly with England.
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Haaland urges focus on England
Speaking to reporters before the quarter-final, Haaland addressed Norway's chances and the expectations surrounding the tie. While acknowledging his team's progress, he repeatedly pointed to England as the side expected to advance.
"There is a very low probability that we will win. I think all of you should put all the pressure on England," Haaland told NRK.
The match also carries extra significance for Haaland, who is set to face City team-mates John Stones and Marc Guehi. The forward admitted it will be a special occasion but remains focused on helping Norway chase another surprise result.
"It's a little weird. You're with them more than anyone else in life. Marc Guehi and John Stones are people I've been messing with for many years, so it's a little weird. It's a little special," he admitted, as quoted by Nettavisen.
Fitness secrets and Solbakken praise
A major key to Norway’s success has been keeping their talisman fit and firing throughout a grueling tournament schedule. Haaland credited both his club and country for his current physical state, noting that his understanding of his own body has improved significantly over the last few seasons at the Etihad Stadium and under Stale Solbakken.
"I've known that for a long time. I just have to pay tribute to Stale and City," he said. "It works well, and as I just said; it's not just about playing so many games. You have to prepare yourself in a slightly different way, that's how it is. It's about knowing what you need, and I do that. I know my body, I haven't been injured much and that's a good sign."
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A place in the semi-finals awaits
Norway now face England with a place in the World Cup semi-finals at stake. Haaland will look to lead his side to another surprise victory, while England must handle the pressure of being considered favourites.
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