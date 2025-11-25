Erling Haaland dropped as Man City make TEN changes to team for Leverkusen clash - with fans calling out Pep Guardiola for naming 'Carabao Cup' lineup

City fans on X were surprised to see Guardiola make so many changes.

@Grewski_MCFC wrote: "We playing in the UCL or the Carabao Cup?"

@MGonzalez28783 added: "This is not carabao cup or is pep trynna play second half game?"

@peterjohnson555 said: "Disrespectful to Bayer and the Champions League. Gobsmacked"

@CtyOtis concluded: "What the heck is this.. are playing some Charity match or what??"

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!