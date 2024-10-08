Erik ten Hag's future remains unresolved following meeting between club chiefs at INEOS headquarters

Getty Images SportPeter McVitieErik ten Hag's future remains unresolved following meeting between club chiefs at INEOS headquartersManchester UnitedE. ten HagPremier LeagueManchester United have not come to a final decision on Erik ten Hag’s future following a meeting between club leaders on Tuesday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCalls for Man Utd to sack Ten Hag risingClub chiefs held internal meeting on TuesdayNo decision on manager's future reachedFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below