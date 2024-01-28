Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations tie between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Equatorial Guinea, arguably the most surprising team of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, is set to face Guinea in the last-16 clash this Sunday at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Having emerged as group leaders from a tough pool that included Nigeria and hosts Ivory Coast, and riding high on consecutive resounding victories, Equatorial Guinea harbours genuine aspirations of making a deep run in the tournament. However, the victor of this match will confront either Egypt or DR Congo in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Guinea aims to break a six-game losing streak in the Afcon knockout phase. Meanwhile, a lot of goals are expected in this match, as predicted here.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL has compiled all the essential information on how to watch, encompassing details about the TV channel, streaming options, and more.