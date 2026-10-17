'He will score tomorrow!' – Enzo Maresca backs Phil Foden and hails Man City teenage prodigy

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has backed Phil Foden to return to his best following a frustrating three-game red card suspension. The England international was sent off in City's 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester United last month and served his ban during a truncated start to the campaign.

Foden returned to the squad as an unused substitute during Wednesday's 4-2 Champions League home defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Having not scored in the Premier League for City since last December, the academy graduate is pushing for a return ahead of Saturday's clash with Ipswich Town.