Enzo Maresca is the 'perfect' man to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, claims Josko Gvardiol

Speaking about the managerial change and the impact Maresca has made, Gvardiol expressed total confidence in the club's decision-making process. "The level is that high and Enzo has been chosen with reason as the manager," he said. "I think he has a quality, has some new ideas and also we need to see what we're going to do [with] the style of [play], the football we are going to play and the tactics and everything. I think he is a perfect one, but of course it takes time."

Despite the positive vibes, the Croatian international was realistic about the scale of the task ahead, acknowledging that the squad must adapt quickly to a different tactical approach. City are currently operating with a depleted squad due to post-World Cup breaks, but the tactical foundations are being laid now. Gvardiol emphasised the responsibility the players feel to ensure the new head coach hits the ground running when the competitive season begins.

"It's something totally new, it's not easy to change the manager, so we will take time," the defender added during his interview. "It's our job to help him as much as possible and also to listen to try to adapt as quick as possible. I met him, we spoke a little bit about my injury [and] also how we played, how I played before with Pep, and that's it, more or less."



