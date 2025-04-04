'My mistake!' - Enzo Maresca admits he nearly cost Chelsea with crucial error in narrow derby win against rivals Tottenham
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confessed to a tactical oversight that nearly jeopardised his team’s narrow 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
- Fernandez scored to give Chelsea the three points
- Lengthy VAR checks led to 12 minutes of stoppage time
- Maresca believes he was lucky to escape with his changes