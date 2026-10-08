Enzo Maresca breaks his silence! Manchester City boss calls for focus and positivity as players return amid 115-charge legal battle

Maresca encouraged his squad to stay focused and positive as they trained together for the first time since the club were found guilty of the majority of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League. The timing of the return was significant, as the club's international stars arrived back at the City Football Academy on Thursday, just nine days after a damning report sent shockwaves through the football world.

The Premier League's investigation concluded that the club had utilised "sham" contracts to disguise secret funding totaling more than £830m over a nine-year period. While the legal storm intensified off the pitch, Maresca’s primary objective was to ensure the turmoil did not derail his team’s momentum during a critical juncture of the season.

According to BBC, Maresca would address the players upon their return to domestic duty after news of the verdicts broke while the majority of the squad were away with their respective nations. During this crucial meeting, it is understood the City head coach asked his players not to allow the crisis that has engulfed the club to affect their attitude and focus as the Premier League campaign gets back under way this weekend.