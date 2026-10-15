'We are close!' - Enzo Maresca insists Man City can match PSG level despite disappointing Champions League defeat

Despite the final result, Maresca remains convinced that his squad is on the verge of matching Europe's elite. The Italian tactician felt the early collapse distorted the reality of the contest, focusing instead on his team's dominance after the break.

"I think we are there, my feeling is we are close," Maresca explained to reporters. "It has been a bit of a strange game especially because we conceded two goals in two minutes [in the first half] and that created some problems for us.

"Before the first goal we didn't concede anything, then we conceded the second one. In the second half we did enough to deserve something more."



