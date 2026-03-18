Enzo Fernández takes everyone by surprise: "I don't know if I'll stay at Chelsea; my future will be decided after the World Cup." Where might he go?

Enzo Fernández could be leaving Chelsea. Following the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain that saw the Blues knocked out of the Champions League, the Argentine midfielder spoke to ESPN Argentina about his future: "Will I stay at Chelsea? I don’t know. Right now I’m only thinking about the Premier League; we’ve got eight games left to play, and then there’s the FA Cup (against Port Vale on Saturday 4 April – ed.). In June there’s the World Cup; we’ll see what happens after that.”