‘He won't be the most important player’ - Bacary Sagna warns Enzo Fernandez over ‘hierarchy’ reality ahead of potential Man City transfer

Speaking to The Action Network, Sagna was quick to point out the established hierarchy that already exists within Enzo Maresca's squad. He insists that no new arrival can instantly usurp the club's current attacking talisman.

"Enzo is probably regarded as Chelsea's most important player," Sagna stated. "If he joins City, he won't be the most important City player. Erling Haaland is the most important City player. That's the hierarchy.

"So to make your own space it takes time. Enzo at Chelsea is one of the most important players, regarding the national team, captaincy and everything. The weight is on him. He's managing others. But now you're coming to a team where you don't have to manage others. Everyone is focused on themselves."