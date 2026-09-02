'I got angry!' - Enzo Fernandez reveals Chelsea truth as he breaks silence on record-breaking £125m Manchester City transfer

Following the confirmation of his mega-money exit, Fernandez took to social media to address the Stamford Bridge faithful. The 25-year-old admitted his struggles leading up to the transfer while expressing deep gratitude for his three and a half year stint in the capital.

"Dear Chelsea, I want you to know that these have not been easy days for me," Fernandez wrote on his Instagram. "Writing this is not easy either. The truth is, l haven't been in a good place. Three years ago, Cobham and Stamford Bridge became home for me and my family. I grew attached to the people, to the shirt, and to the badge of this incredible club.

"Believe me when I say that, from the moment I arrived, I became obsessed with winning and with bringing this club every trophy that its history deserves.

"We suffered, we cried, I got angry many times, but we also celebrated titles and unforgettable victories. Together, through the good times and the difficult ones."

Fernandez acknowledged the inevitable backlash from supporters but appealed for understanding. He added: "I live football the same way I live my life: with passion and with all my heart. That is why I want you to know that I understand you. I truly understand you, from the bottom of my heart. But life is about making decisions, and right now I find myself having to make one of those difficult decisions."



