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Enzo Fernandez's agent responds after video shows Chelsea star greeting Jude Bellingham in Madrid
Agent clarifies Madrid visits
Javier Pastore, the former Paris Saint-Germain star who now represents Fernandez, has moved to dismiss claims that his client is pushing for a move to Madrid. Speculation intensified after images emerged on social media showing Fernandez attending the Madrid Open alongside Chelsea team-mates Marc Cucurella and Joao Pedro, where he was also seen greeting Bellingham. This is a month on from Chelsea taking disciplinary action against the midfielder for what they perceived as unprofessional behaviour and a potential transfer hint.
Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Pastore clarified the situation behind the player's frequent visits to Spain. "A lot is being said, but the truth is that nothing is really happening. He’s focused on finishing the season strongly at Chelsea," Pastore explained. "It’s true he made some comments that perhaps weren’t ideal at the time, but he didn’t say anything unusual. He simply spoke about Madrid, which he really likes."
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Commitment to the Chelsea project
Despite the lure of the Santiago Bernabeu, Pastore insisted that the trips are personal rather than professional. He noted that the 2022 World Cup winner has deep ties to the city that have nothing to do with a potential transfer. "Whenever he has a day off, he comes to Madrid because I’m there and because he has friends in the city," the agent added. "That’s all it is, nothing more."
Pastore was also adamant about Fernandez's short-term goals, stating that the player remains professional despite previous friction with the club hierarchy. "The aim is to finish the season well at Chelsea, have a strong World Cup, and then we’ll see what happens," he said, leaving the door slightly ajar for the future while reaffirming the player's current focus on the Blues' FA Cup final preparations.
Versatility and tactical value
The Argentine’s role at Stamford Bridge has evolved significantly under different managers, a trait Pastore believes makes him an asset for any elite side. "He’s played in several positions. Over the past two years, his role has changed quite a lot," Pastore noted when asked about how Fernandez might fit into a side like Real Madrid.
"Under Enzo Maresca, he played much further forward. With Liam Rosenior, he operated more as a holding midfielder," the agent continued. "For the Argentine national team, he’s also been used as a more advanced number eight, getting forward and contributing goals. He’s had two seasons with plenty of assists and goals, so it’s natural that coaches see him as more attacking than defensive. That said, he’s a player who can comfortably perform in both roles."
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Uncertainty over summer plans
While the agent's words offer some reassurance to the Chelsea faithful, reports suggest the club might be open to a sale if a substantial offer arrives. Having cost a club-record £106.8 million from Benfica in 2023, Fernandez remains one of the most expensive players in football history. Chelsea would reportedly demand a high price to part with a player whose contract runs until June 2032.
Interim boss Calum McFarlane recently praised the midfielder's resilience following his match-winning goal against Leeds in the FA Cup semi-final. "The most impressive thing about him was when the tactics went out the window and Leeds were on top, he’s just a fighter and a warrior," McFarlane said. "We don’t have to have the perfect game-plan in those moments because he’ll run, compete, tackle and drive players on. So that’s what I thought was probably the deciding factor in the game."