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England star explains why he KNEW Thomas Tuchel would controversially leave him out of latest 35-man squad
Watkins left out of England squad for March friendlies
Watkins made his England debut in 2021 and has racked up six goals in 20 appearances for his country, with his biggest moment in a Three Lions shirt coming when he scored a dramatic winner in the Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands.
However, his last appearance for his nation came in October 2025, when he scored against Wales before being substituted with an injury at half-time. He missed the November camp, mainly due to a knee issue which he had been playing through, and hasn't been included in the latest set-up, with Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke preferred instead.
Tuchel himself has admitted he opted to include Calvert-Lewin and Solanke ahead of Watkins because he already knows what the 30-year-old can bring to the squad.
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Aston Villa striker still confident of World Cup place
Watkins responded to his omission in the best possible way on Sunday afternoon, scoring in Villa's 2-0 win over West Ham as Unai Emery's side strengthened their hold on fourth place in the race for Champions League qualification.
Speaking after the game, Watkins admitted he had feared he would be left out but reiterated his self confidence and pointed to his positive overall record with England.
He revealed: "Everyone wants to play for their country but I expected that because my form has not been that great.
"I know what I can do and when I put on an England shirt I feel like I have always performed well."
Race to be Kane's back-up underway
While the likes of Calvert-Lewin and Solanke will hope to impress during the March international break, whichever strikers are included in the World Cup squad will almost certainly have to make do with a back-up role behind captain Kane.
The Bayern Munich forward has enjoyed another stellar campaign in Germany, netting 51 goals in all competitions so far, and will be vital if Tuchel's side are to win a first World Cup since 1966.
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Watkins hoping for strong end to season
Without any international football to participate in this month, Watkins' full focus will be on staying fit and sharp between now and the end of the season. Villa capitalised on slips from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea this past weekend in the Champions League race, while there is also a chance of winning silverware thanks to their progress in the Europa League.
The Villans will take on Bologna in the quarter-finals of Europe's secondary club competition and are arguably the strongest team still standing in the tournament. Braga, Real Betis, Freiburg, Celta Vigo, Porto and Nottingham Forest are the other sides dreaming of lifting the trophy in Istanbul in May.