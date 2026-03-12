Goal.com
Live
Lucy Bronze England Euro 2025 trophyGetty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

England women's all-time record appearances: Lucy Bronze, Jill Scott, Fara Williams & the Lionesses' most capped players

England women's national team has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years, winning the European Championships in 2022 and 2025 while also reaching the 2023 Women's World Cup final, and those involved in those successes in Sarina Wiegman's side are now starting to creep into the record books when it comes to caps, as well as trophies.

In March 2026, Lucy Bronze made her 145th England appearance, surpassing Karen Carney to climb into the top three in Lionesses' team history for caps. "I could never have imagined even getting to 100 caps, let alone to be surpassing someone like Karen Carney, who to me was a legend, someone I grew up admiring and one of my role models," she said, describing her place on this list, amid icons of the Lionesses, as "mind-blowing". Could Bronze climb even higher up the list? She certainly doesn't look like she is slowing down, but how much further does she need to go?

And what about some of the other stars in this Lionesses team? Bronze is the only current player who ranks in the top 10 for most appearances at the moment, but there are a lot of names in Wiegman's squad today who are climbing the ranks. Alex Greenwood, on 107 caps, is on the brink of the top 10, while Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway look certain to break into it in due course. Walsh is on 99 caps at the age of 28, while Stanway is on 89 at 27 years old. Lauren Hemp's numbers are remarkable, too, with 74 caps appearances for her country at just 25 years old.

So, whose records are they chasing and how far off the leaders are they? Which players have made the most appearances for the England women's national team? GOAL runs through the Lionesses' most-capped footballers...

  • Kelly Smith England Women 2007Getty Images

    10Kelly Smith (117 caps)

    Widely regarded as England's greatest ever player, Kelly Smith made her Lionesses debut in 1995 and would enjoy a wonderful 19-year international career. The talismanic forward netted 46 goals before she retired from national team duty in 2014, a tally which made her England's all-time top-scorer on the women's side until she was surpassed by Ellen White in 2021. She's still second in that list and sits 10th for caps, winning 117.

    • Advertisement
  • Steph Houghton England Women 2018Getty Images

    9Steph Houghton (121 caps)

    England's captain for eight years, Steph Houghton was a key figure in the Lionesses team that started to make in-roads on the big contenders during the 2010s. Part of the side that finished an historic third at the 2015 World Cup, she helped guide her nation to semi-finals at Euro 2017 and the 2019 World Cup, winning her 121st and final cap in 2021.

  • Gillian Coultard England Women 1997Getty Images

    8Gillian Coultard (125 caps)

    The first woman to win 100 caps for England, and one of only five men or women to reach that milestone at one stage, Gillian Coultard is a former captain of the Lionesses who was a stalwart in the team before the turn of the century. The midfielder made her debut back in 1981, at the age of 18, and would rack up a remarkable 125 caps over the next 19 years, before announcing her international retirement in late 2000.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Rachel Yankey England Women 2013Getty Images

    7Rachel Yankey (129 caps)

    Another true great of the Lionesses whose international career spanned several eras, Rachel Yankey won her first cap back in 1997 and marked the occasion with a goal, in a 4-0 win over Scotland. She was only the second Englishwoman, after Coultard, to win 100 caps for the national team and would retire with 129 to her name, surpassing Peter Shilton's then-all-time England record of 125 towards the end of her playing days.

  • Casey Stoney England Women 2011Getty Images

    6Casey Stoney (130 caps)

    After debuting in 2000, Casey Stoney would witness seismic change of the course of her 18-year England career, seeing the Lionesses' aims progress from simply qualifying for major tournaments to trying to win them. The defender was a crucial part of the England team that reached an unprecedented Euro 2009 final, then played a role in the runs to the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup and Euro 2017. Stoney would win 130 caps before announcing her international retirement in 2018.

  • Alex Scott England Women 2016Getty Images

    5Alex Scott (140 caps)

    Though her 13-year international career was shorter than many on this list, Alex Scott racked up a very impressive 140 caps in that time to rank fifth among the Lionesses' most-capped players. Scott was a mainstay at right-back through the successful campaigns at Euro 2009, the 2015 World Cup and Euro 2017, with Lucy Bronze, who would eventually take her place, noting that the Arsenal icon pushed her massively to improve before she stepped away from the international game.

  • Karen Carney England Women 2013Getty

    4Karen Carney (144 caps)

    One of the most talented players the Lionesses have ever produced, Karen Carney is another name present towards the top of both the all-time appearances makers and all-time goal-scorers for her national team. After debuting in 2005, Carney would represent England 144 times and score 33 goals, the latter of which still has her joint-seventh in the scoring charts as things stand. Her final tournament would be the 2019 World Cup, in which the Lionesses came so close to reaching the final.

  • FBL-WOMEN-EURO-2025-FINAL-ENG-ESPAFP

    3Lucy Bronze (145 caps)

    Lucy Bronze is the only active England player on this list and she just recently jumped into third place, surpassing Carney's total with her appearance in the Lionesses' 2-0 win over Iceland, in which she registered a goal and an assist. Bronze debuted back in 2013 and has been almost ever-present at right-back since Scott's retirement in 2017, playing a vital role in the triumphs at both Euro 2022 and 2025, as well as in the historic run to the 2023 World Cup final. Her return of 22 goals is also incredibly impressive, given her defensive position.

  • Jill Scott England 2022Getty

    2Jill Scott (161 caps)

    Jill Scott would call time on her 16-year international career in fitting fashion in 2022, after helping the Lionesses win a first major tournament. The midfielder's experience was important in that European Championship triumph, some 13 years after she had sent England to the Euro 2009 final as a promising young talent, with her extra time strike downing the Netherlands. She is one of only two England players to reach 150 caps.

  • Fara Williams England Women 2013Getty Images

    1Fara Williams (172 caps)

    It has long felt like Fara Williams' incredible record of 172 England caps would never be caught. The midfielder debuted back in 2001 and would play until 2019, with the stand-out moment of her Lionesses career the penalty she scored to secure an historic first-ever win over Germany and a monumental third place at the 2015 World Cup. That was Williams' 40th and final goal for her country, a number which puts her fifth overall in the all-time scoring charts, too.

    Could Bronze go on to surpass her caps record? It would be some effort from the defender, who is 34 years old. 

0