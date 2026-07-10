How England SHOULD line up for World Cup quarter-final vs Norway: Thomas Tuchel's right-back raffle continues with Reece James, Djed Spence and Ezri Konsa options to replace suspended Jarell Quansah

First, the fixture at the Azteca against Mexico last week reportedly left England with a few injury issues. Marc Guehi is recovering from a knock. There were some tired legs by full time. It's true, too, that Reece James' hamstring is in perennial trouble. Right-back will be an issue going forward, especially now that Jarell Quansah's two-match ban has been confirmed.

Still, England have plenty of talent, and loads of possible configurations to put it all together. Aside from the obvious starters, the likes of Dan Burn, Djed Spence and John Stones have stepped up in defence. We are also yet to see the best of Morgan Rogers - this could be one for him.

With all of that in mind, GOAL is playing a little amateur football manager. Here is who should start for England as they look to take another step to World Cup glory in Florida on Saturday...