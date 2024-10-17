The German has been named the permanent successor to Gareth Southgate, but who will be relishing his appointment? And who will be fearing the worst?

The FA have appointed Thomas Tuchel as England's new head coach, a call which is already proving markedly divisive. The 51-year-old German, though a proven winner that many have craved, is under scrutiny largely for his nationality.

Those at the top of English football appear to have prioritised winning over all else, perhaps going slightly against their ethos of the Gareth Southgate era that has been and gone. 'Club England' may be in danger, but if it leads to glory, then no one will care - that's the gamble of the international game.

Foundations have been laid for Tuchel to succeed in the Wembley hot-seat, though not everyone in the saga has benefitted from the final outcome.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Tuchel's controversial appointment.