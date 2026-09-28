England hit by fresh injury concerns as Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly miss training ahead of Czechia clash

Tuchel’s start to life as England manager continues to be met with significant hurdles as he prepares his side for a crucial Nations League fixture in Prague. The Three Lions boss was without Konsa and O’Reilly during Monday’s primary session at Tottenham Hotspur’s training centre. The Football Association confirmed the pair were restricted to individual workloads rather than joining the main group, though no specific reasons for their absence were provided by the medical department.

The situation is particularly frustrating for the coaching staff given that both Konsa and O'Reilly completed the full 90 minutes during the recent 3-2 loss to Spain at Wembley. With the squad scheduled to depart for the Czech Republic on Monday afternoon, the lack of time for integrated tactical work could force Tuchel to alter his defensive structure.