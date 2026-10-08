Endrick to LEAVE Real Madrid? Wonderkid 'chooses' next club after Jose Mourinho snub

Endrick enjoyed a highly productive loan spell at Lyon during the second half of the 2025-26 season. The Brazilian delivered 16 goal contributions in 21 appearances across all competitions, registering eight goals and eight assists.

His impressive form in France achieved his primary goal of securing a spot in Brazil's World Cup squad. However, the 20-year-old also hoped to earn greater opportunities upon his return to Madrid.

Despite his success at Lyon, Endrick's situation in the Spanish capital remains unchanged. The young attacker has been restricted to the substitutes' bench, managing just four minutes of Liga action since the current campaign began.