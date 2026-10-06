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Endrick ready to leave Real Madrid again! Aston Villa emerge as top contenders for January loan move
Mourinho era leaves Endrick in the cold
The first month of competitive action under Jose Mourinho’s leadership at Real Madrid has served as a sobering wake-up call for Endrick. Despite his status as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, the Brazilian striker has found himself as the primary casualty of the intense competition within the Los Blancos squad.
While he remains a central figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil national team plans, the reality at club level is far bleaker, with the forward effectively serving as the Cadena SER report suggests, the bottom of the pecking order in the Spanish capital.
Internal discussions regarding his playing time took place before the season began, acting as an initial warning that his pathway to the first team would be restricted. Those warnings have now materialised into a difficult start to the campaign where minutes have been almost non-existent.
In fact, his involvement has been so sparse that he was limited to a single four-minute substitute appearance against Elche during the early stages of the season. With the January window approaching, both the player and the club are increasingly viewing a loan move as the most viable solution to ensure his progress does not stall entirely during a critical period of his young career.
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Endrick slips down Mourinho’s pecking order
The selection headache for Mourinho is compounded by the sheer volume of elite attacking talent currently available to him. Stars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Brahim Diaz are firmly ahead of the teenager, while others like Rodrygo and even homegrown talent Carlos Espi have moved up the hierarchy.
The situation has forced Endrick to accept that his immediate future lies elsewhere if he wants to play regularly. He had originally decided to stay over the summer to fight for his place, but the opening month has proven that the current tactical setup under Mourinho does not offer him the opportunities he needs to flourish in white.
Aston Villa lead the hunt for Brazilian star
As news of Endrick’s potential availability spreads, several European heavyweights have begun to circle. Among the most prominent suitors is Aston Villa, with Unai Emery reportedly keen to bring the 20-year-old to Villa Park. The Premier League side has emerged as a serious contender because they can offer high-level competition and potentially Champions League football, provided their domestic form holds steady.
A move to England would represent a major step for the forward, allowing him to test his skills in the fastest league in the world while working under a manager renowned for developing young attacking players.
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Roma revive interest in Endrick
The interest from Birmingham is not a isolated case, as other major clubs are also monitoring the situation closely. Italian giants Roma are once again in the picture, having expressed interest in the Brazilian during the previous summer window. There is also the possibility of a return to Ligue 1 with Olympique Lyon, a club where he has previously found success.
However, the allure of the Premier League and the project currently being built at Villa Park appears to be gaining significant momentum as the January window draws closer, making Aston Villa the frontrunners in this developing transfer saga.
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