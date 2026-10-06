Endrick ready to leave Real Madrid again! Aston Villa emerge as top contenders for January loan move

The first month of competitive action under Jose Mourinho’s leadership at Real Madrid has served as a sobering wake-up call for Endrick. Despite his status as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, the Brazilian striker has found himself as the primary casualty of the intense competition within the Los Blancos squad.

While he remains a central figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil national team plans, the reality at club level is far bleaker, with the forward effectively serving as the Cadena SER report suggests, the bottom of the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

Internal discussions regarding his playing time took place before the season began, acting as an initial warning that his pathway to the first team would be restricted. Those warnings have now materialised into a difficult start to the campaign where minutes have been almost non-existent.

In fact, his involvement has been so sparse that he was limited to a single four-minute substitute appearance against Elche during the early stages of the season. With the January window approaching, both the player and the club are increasingly viewing a loan move as the most viable solution to ensure his progress does not stall entirely during a critical period of his young career.